ST PETERSBURG, Russia Nov 18 State prosecutors
asked Russian courts on Monday to extend the detention of a
group of Greenpeace activists arrested over a protest against
Arctic oil drilling, saying they could flee the country if they
were released on bail.
The request for three more months detention was filed in
courts in St Petersburg, where 28 activists from the
environmental group and two journalists are being held in a case
that has caused concern abroad.
The 30 were arrested after coastguards boarded the
Greenpeace icebreaker Arctic Sunrise following a protest at an
oil platform owned by state-controlled Gazprom in the
Pechora Sea on Sept. 18.
All 30 have been charged with hooliganism and face up to
seven years in prison if convicted over the protest, in which
some activists tried to scale the Prirazlomnaya rig. Greenpeace
says the protest was peaceful and calls the charges unfounded.
"I have not done anything wrong. I don't understand the
reasons why I am being detained," Colin Russell, an Australian
who was a technician on the Arctic Sunrise, told a St Petersburg
court in one of several hearings scheduled on Monday.
Courts have repeatedly denied bail for all 30 but their
current term in custody ends on Nov. 24.
