* 30 under arrest in Russia over Greenpeace Arctic protest
* Case has drawn Western criticism of Russia's rights record
* Three Russians also granted bail, one Australian denied
release
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Nov 19 Russian courts
granted bail to nine jailed foreign Greenpeace activists on
Tuesday, a turnaround in Russia's treatment of 30 people facing
trial over a protest against Arctic oil drilling.
Activists from New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Canada,
Italy, France, Finland and Poland were each granted a 2 million
rouble ($61,300) bail in hearings over their dentention since
the September protest at an offshore Russian oil rig.
But Greenpeace said it remains unclear whether they will be
allowed to go back home.
One other activist has been ordered held in further
pre-trial detention. All 30 face up to seven years in prison if
convicted.
But the rulings signaled a shift in Russia's handling of the
case, which has fuled Western criticism of President Vladimir
Putin's third term. Courts had repeatedly refused to free them
on bail in previous hearings.
They are charged with hooliganism over the protest, in which
some tried to scale an oil platform in the Pechora Sea which is
Russia's first offshore rig in the Arctic.
On Monday, courts in St. Petersburg ordered three Russians
released on bail but ruled that Colin Russell, an Australian,
should be held until Feb. 24.
Investigators have sought three-month extensions of
detention for the activistsfrom 18 countries, but the Kremlin
may believe releasing some on bail could ease criticism of
Russia, which hosts the Winter Olympics in February.
Western leaders and celebrities have expressed concern over
the case.
David Haussmann of New Zealand, Ana Paula Alminhana Maciel
of Brazil, Tomasz Dziemianczuk of Poland, Paul Ruzycki of
Canada, Cristian D'Alessandro of Italy, Francesco Pisanu of
France, Sini Saarela of Finland and Miguel Hernan Perez Orzi and
Camila Speziale of Argentina are to be freed once bail is paid.
Haussmann, 49, an electric engineer on the Arctic Sunrise,
the Greenpeace icebreaker that was used in the protest at the
Prirazlomnaya oil platform, described the decision as the
victory of common sense.
THOUGHTS OF HOME
His lawyer Alexander Mukhortov said the foreigners can leave
Russia but are obliged by law to be available to investigators.
Speaking from the defendant's cage in court, Haussmann told
reporters he would fly home to New Zealand to be with his
3-year-old son and his pregnant partner.
"I will hug my partner Sarah and my boy Theo," he said,
smiling. "I'll be much happier when I'm home."
Greenpeace representative Mads Christensen said it was not
certain they would be going home soon.
"They could be restricted to Russian territory. Nobody at
Greenpeace is celebrating yet."
Although the bail rulings did not specify travl
restrictions, a lawyer for Pisanu said the activists will need
investigators' permission to change places of residence.
"He (Pisanu) must be here while the investigation is
underway," lawyer Tatiana Zaisteva told Reuters. "He does not
have the right to leave without the permission of
investigators."
The investigation is ongoing and no trial date has been set.
Custody hearings for the other detainees are continuing.
Greenpeace says the protest over the platform operated by
state-controlled energy giant Gazprom was peaceful and
the charges are unfounded.
The environmental group says drilling for oil in the Arctic
threatens the region's pristine environment.
Putin has said that development and shipping there are
important to Russia's economy and security.
The 30 activists were initially charged with piracy, which
is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Putin has said they
were clearly not pirates but that they violated the law.
($1 = 32.6232 Russian roubles)
