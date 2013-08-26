MOSCOW Aug 26 Greenpeace accused Russia on
Monday of trying to block its protest against offshore drilling
in the mineral-rich but ecologically fragile Arctic after
Russian coastguards boarded its vessel.
The environmental lobby group said Russian officials boarded
its icebreaker after activists with banners reading "Save the
Arctic" piloted motor boats toward an oil exploration vessel
working for Russia's top oil producer, the state-controlled
Rosneft, and global major ExxonMobil.
Greenpeace steered its vessel into the Northern Sea Route in
defiance of Russia's refusal to grant it the necessary permits,
accusing the authorities of trying "to block us at every turn".
Russia has made tapping the Arctic's oil and gas a priority
to develop a $2.1 trillion economy that is reliant on exports of
energy resources. Ecologists fear drilling in the virgin region
risks destroying the Arctic's unique wildlife and causing
damaging changes to the global climate.
The Northern Sea Route mostly hugs Russia's northern
coastline and is a primary Arctic shipping route, with experts
expecting traffic to increase significantly in the coming years
as warmer temperatures melt the ice and make it more accessible.
Thawing sea ice has also attracted energy companies to drill
in the Arctic Ocean, which is estimated to hold about 20 percent
of the world's as-yet undiscovered oil and gas.
"Offshore drilling should be banned in the Arctic, and
especially in a remote sanctuary for threatened species like
polar bears and narwhals where an oil spill would be impossible
to clean up," Greenpeace said in a statement.
Russia's coastguard service declined to comment. Its
supervisory body, the Federal Security Service, could not
immediately be reached on Monday.
Rosneft, while it declined to comment on the Greenpeace
protest, said it was following the highest environmental
standards on the Arctic shelf.