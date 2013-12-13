* Twenty-six foreigners remain in Russia, released on bail
* Russian investigators won't seek exit visas-Greenpeace
* U.N. tribunal ruled they should be allowed to leave
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Dec 13 Russian investigators have
indicated foreign activists facing trial for a protest against
Arctic oil drilling cannot leave the country, meaning they won't
be home for Christmas despite an international court ruling,
Greenpeace said on Friday.
Twenty-six foreigners from 17 countries are among the 30
people arrested on the Greenpeace icebreaker Arctic Sunrise
after a protest in which environmental activists tried to scale
Russia's first offshore oil platform in the Arctic.
They face up to seven years in prison on hooliganism
charges, but were released on bail last month by courts in St
Petersburg and hoped to be able to go home pending trial or
further action by investigators that requires their presence.
But in a letter to one of the activists, the federal
Investigative Committee rejected a request for it to seek exit
visas for the non-Russians, Greenpeace said.
The committee "has written to one of the 30 - Anne Mie
Jensen of Denmark - indicating that they are not free to leave
the country," the Netherlands-based environmental group said in
a statement.
"Lawyers for Greenpeace expect all of the non-Russian
defendants to be treated in the same way by the authorities,
meaning they would now be forced to stay in St Petersburg for
Christmas and possibly well beyond," it said.
The Investigative Committee declined immediate comment.
Greenpeace says the protest was peaceful and the charges
unfounded. The arrest of the activists, who were held in jail
for two months and initially risked up to 15 years in prison on
piracy charges, has drawn criticism from the West.
The U.N. maritime tribunal ruled on Nov. 22 that the
Greenpeace ship and its crew must be allowed to leave Russia,
but Moscow declined to take part in the case lodged by the
Netherlands and has suggested it would defy the ruling.
ARCTIC FOCUS
Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney wrote to President Vladimir Putin
last month to seek his help in securing their release and said
it would be great if they could be home with their families in
time for Christmas, celebrated in many countries on Dec. 25.
"We were seized in international waters and brought to
Russia against our will, then charged with a crime we didn't
commit and kept in jail for two months," Greenpeace quoted
Arctic Sunrise captain Peter Willcox, an American, as saying.
"A respected international court says we should be allowed
to go home ... but we can't get visas to leave the country."
Russia's Federal Migration Service has said it would not
issue visas until it receives a direct request from the
Investigative Committee, Greenpeace said.
Moscow says activists endangered lives and property in the
protest at the state-controlled energy giant Gazprom's
Prirazlomnaya platform in the Pechora Sea, a key element of
Russia's plans to develop the Arctic.
Putin last week ordered his military to increase its focus
on the resource-rich region Arctic, where Russia is vying for
control with Canada, the United States, Denmark and Norway.
Production at the field served by Prirazlomnaya, Russia's
first Arctic offshore oil project, is due to begin this month.
The foreign activists include citizens of Argentina,
Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Finland,
Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Sweden,
Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the United States.