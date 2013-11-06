* Hamburg-based maritime court rules on law of the sea
* Netherlands hopes it will order protesters' release
* Russia declines to participate in court proceedings
By Michael Hogan
HAMBURG, Nov 6 The Netherlands asked an
international court on Wednesday to order Russia to release 30
people detained during a Greenpeace protest against oil drilling
in the Arctic at a tribunal Moscow refused to attend.
Dutch government representative Liesbeth Lijnzaad said
Russia had "violated the human rights" of the activists who
tried to climb onto Russia's first offshore Arctic oil rig in
September, detaining them for seven weeks "without grounds".
Russia has said it does not recognise the case, accusing the
activists and their ship, the Dutch-registered Arctic Sunrise,
of posing a security threat. Prosecutors charged the 30 with
piracy, but lessened the charge to hooliganism, which carries a
maximum jail term of seven years.
President Vladimir Putin has said they are not pirates but
has faced growing criticism in the West over what is seen as
Russia's heavy-handed treatment of the case.
"The dispute is worsening," Lijnzaad told the International
Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in the German port of Hamburg.
Countries have no right to seize vessels belonging to third
countries in their exclusive maritime economic zones, she said.
The Dutch hope the tribunal will rule by mid-November,
securing the provisional release of the 30 activists who have
been denied bail in a case that has strained relations between
Russia and the West, particularly the Netherlands.
A tribunal spokeswoman said no date had yet been set for a
decision but that it could come around Nov. 21.
PIRACY AND HOOLIGANISM
The court was established by the 1982 U.N. Convention on the
Law of the Sea - of which both the Netherlands and Russia are
signatories - to settle maritime disputes. Its decisions are
binding but it has no means of enforcing them.
"We are very grateful to the Dutch government for bringing
this case and to the tribunal for considering it," Greenpeace
international general counsel Jasper Teulings told Reuters. The
global environmentalist group is based in Amsterdam.
"The argument of the Netherlands is that in international
waters, ships have the right to freedom of navigation and so
this means they may not be boarded, inspected, detained or
arrested except with the permission of the flag state. There are
exceptions to this, but they are limited," Teulings added.
Russia's Investigative Committee, which is handling the
case, reduced initial charges of piracy to hooliganism in late
October, cutting the maximum jail term from 15 years to seven, .
But Teulings said as far as Greenpeace was aware the 30 were
now charged with piracy as well as hooliganism.
"Nothing has changed despite the statement by Putin and from
the investigative committee that the charges would be
requalified to hooliganism," Teulings said.
"As far as we are aware all 30 are still charged with both
hooliganism and piracy."
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev last week reiterated Moscow's
stance that Greenpeace posed a threat to the security of Russian
workers and the environment by disturbing work at the platform.
The case adds to strains between the two countries. The
Dutch foreign minister has also denounced Russia's law banning
homosexual "propaganda" among minors and said the violation of
gay rights could be grounds for asylum in his country.