LUXEMBOURG Oct 21 The Dutch government on
Monday asked the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea
to order Russia to release 30 people detained last month during
an environmental protest in the Arctic Sea.
The Netherlands hopes for a ruling within a month from the
Hamburg-based tribunal that will secure the provisional release
of the 28 activists and two freelance journalists who were
aboard the Arctic Sunrise when it was detained.
The passengers and crew of the Dutch-registered ship face
piracy charges and jail terms of up to 15 years for their
protest near a Gazprom oil platform against oil
drilling in Arctic waters.
Provisional release would mean the activists could be let
out of jail while they await their day in court on the piracy
charges. Judges in the far northern port city of Murmansk have
so far denied bail to all of them.
The Dutch government, which first asked for arbitration in
the case two weeks ago, said it had already nominated its chosen
arbiter in the case. It said Russia had until Nov. 3 to choose
its arbiter. If Russia had not done so by then, the tribunal's
president could choose one instead.
Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans said there was no
question of an escalation of the dispute between the Netherlands
and Russia.
"It (the case) will come as no surprise to the Russian
Federation," he said at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in
Luxembourg.
The Hamburg-based International Tribunal for the Law of the
Sea was set up to adjudicate maritime disputes under the 1982
United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which both
countries have signed up to. The body has heard 21 cases since
its first in 1997.
