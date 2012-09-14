MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russian parliament voted on Friday to oust opposition deputy Gennady Gudkov, a move he said was organised by the Kremlin and stepped up a crackdown on dissent by President Vladimir Putin.

The State Duma, or lower house, expelled Gudkov over allegations that he broke the law by operating a business while a member of the chamber. Gudkov, who has helped organise anti-Putin protests, denies the charges but could now face trial and two years in jail.