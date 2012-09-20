MOSCOW, Sept 20 The share of Russian oil in the
commodity portfolio of trading house Gunvor will decline as the
company expands globally, and the company will not overpay to
keep market share, CEO Torbjorn Tornqvist said on Thursday.
"Russia being the largest producer of oil in the world
(is)always going to have a big share," Tornqvist said in Moscow.
"It's more than 25 percent now ... We are expanding globally and
with that the percentage goes down."
Gunvor, a privately-owned company co-founded by Tornqvist
and Gennady Timchenko was left with no Russian crude at the last
major tender organised by state oil firm Rosneft. That
was the surprise outcome of the latest big Russian crude oil
sales tender, for long routinely won by Gunvor.
Tornqvist said that the company's position in Russia remains
strong, but voiced concern over the excessive premium traders
pay for Russian oil.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing
by Douglas Busvine)