By Vladimir Soldatkin and Gleb Gorodyankin

MOSCOW, Sept 20 The share of Russian oil in the commodity portfolio of trading house Gunvor will decline as it expands globally, and the company will not overpay to keep market share, CEO Torbjorn Tornqvist said on Thursday.

"Russia being the largest producer of oil in the world (is)always going to have a big share," Tornqvist said in Moscow. "It's more than 25 percent now ... We are expanding globally and with that the percentage goes down."

Geneva-based Gunvor, a privately-owned company co-founded by Tornqvist and Gennady Timchenko, was left with no Russian crude at the last major tender organised by state oil firm Rosneft . That was the surprise outcome of the latest big Russian crude oil sales tender, for long routinely won by Gunvor.

CROWN STILL THERE

Responding to a recent Reuters story, Tornqvist said the company's position in Russia remains strong, but voiced concern over the excessive premium traders pay for Russian oil.

"I read a headline saying that Gunvor's losing his crown in recent tenders ... It's not true.

"We participate in these tenders, Rosneft, other tenders. These are open tenders and many companies are invited, they are highly competitive," Tornqvist said. "From time to time we feel that it's better to buy the Russian crude oil in the open market than on the tenders.

"We are taking good decisions when it comes to how we buy Russian oil ... We feel that we should take decisions purely on a commercial basis," he said, adding that over last two to three years there had been a gradual shift from long-term contracts towards open market trading.

The CEO of Gunvor, which in March acquired stricken Petroplus' refinery in Antwerp in Belgium, also told reporters that he expects the number of refineries in Europe to dwindle as overcapacity squeezes profit margins.

"Last year, we saw a significant amount of closures because refining margins were very bad. Now they are good, actually they are extremely good.

"But I believe that over a period of time we will see further consolidation in the European refining industry, meaning fewer refineries."

Gunvor has risen in just a decade from an unknown into an $80-billion annual revenue trading house. Several Russian opposition figures have suggested its success was due to close personal ties between Timchenko and President Vladimir Putin.

Tornqvist said the company's success was partly due to diversification.

"Compared to 5 years ago, Gunvor was all about selling and buying oil, today we are well-diversified trading house with global reach," he said. (Editing by Douglas Busvine and James Jukwey)