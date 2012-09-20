* Tornqvist: Gunvor still strong in Russia
* CEO says open market trading more profitable
* Expects European refineries to close
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Gleb Gorodyankin
MOSCOW, Sept 20 The share of Russian oil in the
commodity portfolio of trading house Gunvor will decline as it
expands globally, and the company will not overpay to keep
market share, CEO Torbjorn Tornqvist said on Thursday.
"Russia being the largest producer of oil in the world
(is)always going to have a big share," Tornqvist said in Moscow.
"It's more than 25 percent now ... We are expanding globally and
with that the percentage goes down."
Geneva-based Gunvor, a privately-owned company co-founded by
Tornqvist and Gennady Timchenko, was left with no Russian crude
at the last major tender organised by state oil firm Rosneft
. That was the surprise outcome of the latest big
Russian crude oil sales tender, for long routinely won by
Gunvor.
CROWN STILL THERE
Responding to a recent Reuters story, Tornqvist said the
company's position in Russia remains strong, but voiced concern
over the excessive premium traders pay for Russian oil.
"I read a headline saying that Gunvor's losing his crown in
recent tenders ... It's not true.
"We participate in these tenders, Rosneft, other tenders.
These are open tenders and many companies are invited, they are
highly competitive," Tornqvist said. "From time to time we feel
that it's better to buy the Russian crude oil in the open market
than on the tenders.
"We are taking good decisions when it comes to how we buy
Russian oil ... We feel that we should take decisions purely on
a commercial basis," he said, adding that over last two to three
years there had been a gradual shift from long-term contracts
towards open market trading.
The CEO of Gunvor, which in March acquired stricken
Petroplus' refinery in Antwerp in Belgium, also told reporters
that he expects the number of refineries in Europe to dwindle as
overcapacity squeezes profit margins.
"Last year, we saw a significant amount of closures because
refining margins were very bad. Now they are good, actually they
are extremely good.
"But I believe that over a period of time we will see
further consolidation in the European refining industry, meaning
fewer refineries."
Gunvor has risen in just a decade from an unknown into an
$80-billion annual revenue trading house. Several Russian
opposition figures have suggested its success was due to close
personal ties between Timchenko and President Vladimir Putin.
Tornqvist said the company's success was partly due to
diversification.
"Compared to 5 years ago, Gunvor was all about selling and
buying oil, today we are well-diversified trading house with
global reach," he said.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and James Jukwey)