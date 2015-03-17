MOSCOW, March 17 Trading house Gunvor, which has
been trying to cut exposure to the Russian market, is among the
winners of a large Rosneft tender, traders said on
Tuesday.
They said Gunvor would lift up to 400,000 tonnes of Russian
Urals crude per month from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in
April-September after it won the tender from Rosneft for the
first time in three years.
Other companies that got rights to lift cargoes from Rosneft
are Trafigura, Unipec, BP, Shell and Total
.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)