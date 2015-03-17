(Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, March 17 Swiss-based trading house
Gunvor, which had been trying to cut asset exposure to the
Russian market, is among the winners of a large Rosneft
tender, traders said on Tuesday.
Geneva-based Gunvor, which at one point handled as much as
40 percent of Russia's seaborne exports and was a regular in
term deals with companies such as Rosneft and Surgutneftegaz
, abruptly halted its participation in major Russian
crude oil tenders in 2012.
Gunvor said at the time its decision was purely commercial.
Traders say that Gunvor may have returned to take part in
tenders due to oil price volatility, which offers scope to make
money even during prolonged period of weak prices.
"There is huge volatility on the market and traders are very
effective," a trader said. State-owned Rosneft rarely publicly
discloses the results of its tenders.
Traders also said Gunvor would lift up to 400,000 tonnes of
Russian Urals crude per month from the Baltic Sea port of
Primorsk in April-September after it won the tender from Rosneft
for the first time in three years.
Russia-originated crude oil now makes up only about 4
percent of Gunvor's overall trading.
Industry sources have said another trader, Trafigura, is set
to become the largest exporter of oil from Rosneft under a deal
it is negotiating with the sanctions-hit company.
Trafigura also may ship all the CPC Blend cargoes from
Novorossiisk as part of the deal.
Rosneft has postponed the announcement of the tender results
to traders, significantly cut volumes on offer and asked buyers
to agree to 'zero optionality', meaning it can nominate no
cargoes to a winner in a given month if it decides to place
volumes elsewhere.
Overall maximum volumes on offer for April-September have
been cut by around 2.5 million tonnes versus the previous
six-month tender.
Other companies that got rights to lift cargoes from Rosneft
are Trafigura, Unipec, BP, Shell and Total
.
Shell may lift zero or one cargo from Primorsk, while BP has
a right for one tanker from Ust-Luga respectively. France's
Total, which was called a "reserve buyer" in the tender, may
lift from zero to three parcels from the Baltic Sea ports.
Shell may export 80,000 tonnes of Urals from Novorossiisk,
while China's Unipec to ship a 140,000 tonnes parcel from the
Black Sea port.
