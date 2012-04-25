* Hacking to suppress dissent on the rise in Russia
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, April 25 Pro-Kremlin activists are
increasingly using underground hacker networks to suppress the
political opposition and independent media which they believe
pose a danger to Vladimir Putin's hold on power in Russia, a
report said on Wednesday.
Cyber attacks on websites of independent-minded news outlets
such as Ekho Moskvy radio and cable and Internet TV channel
Dozhd around the time of a December parliamentary and election
have raised concerns about a crackdown on dissent.
Those attacks "confirmed the worst fears that the Kremlin
can use the hacker community to organise attacks on independent
media sites and the opposition," said the report from
Britain-based human rights advocacy website OpenDemocracy.
"The number of denial of service attacks on political
targets has continued to grow," the report said, referring to
the most common form of assault used by pro-Kremlin activists,
in which a flood of requests forces a site to shut down.
On the day of the Dec. 4 election, independent media website
Slon.ru was bombarded by up to 250,000 fake requests for
information, mostly from India and Pakistan, which caused the
server to shut down.
The increase shows the extent to which pro-government
activists are willing to clamp down on the Internet in the wake
of the biggest opposition protests of Putin's 12-year rule. The
protests were prompted by allegations of fraud in the election
that were spread largely on social media.
The increasingly accessible technology used in hacking
attacks is allowing pro-Kremlin groups to find more and more
people willing and able to carry out attacks, the report said.
The increasing accessibility to hacker tools in Russia has
also given the political opposition a chance to inflict damage
on pro-Kremlin targets.
The Russian arm of hacking group Anonymous claimed
responsibility for leaking documents that detailed alleged
payments by pro-Kremlin youth group Nashi to bloggers to praise
Putin and discredit his opponents.
Many of Russia's most advanced hackers refuse to cooperate
in attack on political targets a nd are focused on making money,
the OpenDemocracy report said.
Group IB, a Russian-based computer security firm believed to
have strong links with security services, reported on Tuesday
that financial hackers in Russia made a total of $2.3 billion in
2011, nearly double the amount they raked in the year before.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the figure.
