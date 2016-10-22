Japan's Abe: Japan had phone calls with South Korea, U.S. on North Korea
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.
MOSCOW A helicopter crashed in northwest Siberia on Friday, killing 19 people on board, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said on Saturday.
Three crew members and 16 passengers died when the Russian-made Mi-8 helicopter came down late on Friday in adverse weather conditions.
Two survivors were injured and a third unscathed, TASS news agency reported, citing a regional health official.
The helicopter was carrying employees of a contractor from oil major Rosneft's Suzun oilfield, part of the Vankor deposit, Russia's northernmost onshore oil production project.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Andrew Roche)
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.