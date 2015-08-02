MOSCOW Aug 2 One pilot died and another was
injured when a helicopter crashed at an airshow in the Russian
region of Ryazan on Sunday.
During aerobatics at the event some 200 km (124 miles)
south-east of Moscow, an Mi-28 helicopter went into a flat spin
before crashing. Reuters footage showed a figure emerging from
the wreckage after it burst into flame.
"The commander has died, the second pilot is alive.
According to the second pilot, equipment failure caused the
accident," the head of the Russian Air Forces, Colonel General
Viktor Bondarev, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.
