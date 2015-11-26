(Changes number of killed people, adds confirmation from
Rosneft)
MOSCOW Nov 26 Ten people on board a Mi-8
helicopter, including employees of Russia's state oil company
Rosneft, died when the aircraft crashed in the
Krasnoyarsk region in Siberia on Thursday, regional transport
prosecutors said.
There were 25 people total on board, the prosecutors said in
a statement on their website www.zsproc.ru. They earlier said
that 15 out of 26 people on board died.
The civilian helicopter was carrying workers to an oil
production site at Vankor, an oilfield belonging to Rosneft.
According to a Rosneft statement, there were three crew
members and 22 passengers on board. It said that 10 people,
including three crew members, died.
"Causes of the incident are being investigated," Rosneft
said in the statement.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Jason Bush and Denis Pinchuk;
editing by Lidia Kelly and Dominic Evans)