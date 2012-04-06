MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's fifth-largest crude
producer, Gazprom Neft, is considering buying a stake
in Greek oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum that Athens
has put up for sale, CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Friday.
Dyukov also said that the company is still engaged in talks
with Italy's Eni over buying a minority stake in
Germany's Schwedt refinery.
Greece's top privatisation official said last month stakes
in two major listed companies, betting monopoly OPAP and refiner
Hellenic Petroleum, would be put up for sale by May to boost a
much-delayed privatisation plan.
"We are looking into possibility of acquiring this asset.
There are two decent plants with comparatively high capacity and
quite high refining depth," Dyukov said. The Greek state owns
35.5 percent of Hellenic Petroleum.
He added that Gazprom Neft's investment programme for 2012
will be flat, comparing with 2011, at 165 billion roubles,
including possible acquisitions.
