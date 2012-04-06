* Cash-strapped Greece selling 35.5 pct stake
* Latsis family has right of first refusal
* Russia also interested in gas company DEPA
(Adds detail)
MOSCOW/ATHENS, April 6 Russia's fifth-largest
oil firm, Gazprom Neft, on Friday become the first
potential bidder to express interest in buying a stake in
refiner Hellenic Petroleum being put up for sale by
the cash-strapped Greek government.
Under a privatisation plan agreed with the European Union
and International Monetary Fund, Athens is seeking buyers for
its 35.5 percent stake, worth 630 million euros ($820 million),
in Hellenic Petroleum.
"We are looking into the possibility of acquiring this
asset. There are two decent plants with comparatively high
capacity and quite high refining depth," Gazprom Neft CEO
Alexander Dyukov told reporters.
Greece's top privatisation official said last month stakes
in two major listed companies, betting monopoly OPAP and refiner
Hellenic Petroleum, would be put up for sale by May to boost a
much-delayed privatisation plan.
Greece's Latsis family owns 41 percent of Hellenic, as well
as extensive banking interests. It has not yet said whether it
would exercise its right of first refusal to buy the state's
stake in the refiner.
Under the EU-IMF plan, the family should sign a memorandum
of understanding regarding Hellenic this month.
Gazprom Neft's parent company, Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom, has already said it might buy Greek natural
gas company DEPA, in which Hellenic owns 35 percent. Hellenic
has already said it would not buy out DEPA.
Dyukov also said that Gazprom Neft is still in talks with
Italy's Eni over buying a minority stake in Germany's
Schwedt refinery.
He added that Gazprom Neft's investment programme for 2012
will be flat, compared to 2011, at 165 billion roubles ($5.6
billion), including possible acquisitions.
Hellenic operates across the Balkans and the biggest part of
its profit still comes from Greece, where fuel consumption has
been hit by tax increases to shore up battered public finances.
The group owns and operates three refineries in Greece, with
annual refining capacity of almost 16 million tonnes.
The three refineries combined, cover 70 percent of the
country's total refining capacity, with a total tank storage
capacity of 6.65 million cubic metres of crude and oil products.
($1 = 0.7655 euros)
($1 = 29.4550 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Harry Papachristou; Writing
by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Douglas Busvine and Keiron
Henderson)