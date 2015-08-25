MOSCOW Aug 25 Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor is carrying out an unscheduled inspection of Henkel's plant in the Perm region, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing the regulator's regional branch.

A spokeswoman for Henkel in Russia said the company was aware of the inspections and that they were linked to the regulator's earlier order to withdraw some of its detergent products from retail chains. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)