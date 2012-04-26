* Barrick sold shares to investors for $128 mln - Highland
* Abramovich's Millhouse was not involved in the deal -
source
* AIM-listed Highland shares slid almost 5 percent
MOSCOW, APRIL 26 - Canada's Barrick Gold, the
world's largest gold producer, sold its 20.37 percent stake in
Russia's Highland Gold to institutional investors for
79.5 million pounds ($128 million), Highland said on Thursday.
Barrick sold 66,235,264 ordinary shares in Highland Gold at
a price of 120 pence per share, pulling out of one of the
world's most promising - but also toughest - gold frontiers.
Barrick bought the stake in Highland, a venture backed by
tycoon Roman Abramovich, almost a decade ago, with the aim of
using it as a toehold to grow in Russia, home to the world's
second-largest gold reserves after South Africa.
Abramovich's investment vehicle Millhouse, which owns 40
percent of Highland, had not ruled out buying part of Barrick's
stake earlier but the stake was sold instead to funds.
Millhouse spokesman John Mann declined comment. Highland's
head of communications Dmitry Yakushkin was not immediately
available for comment.
Highland failed to significantly ramp up its production and
Barrick Gold decided to focus on its more lucrative U.S. and
Latin American growth assets.
AIM-listed Highland's shares slid almost 5 percent to 124.8
pence per share in London by 1047 GMT.