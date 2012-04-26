* Barrick sold shares to investors for $128 mln - Highland

* Abramovich's Millhouse was not involved in the deal - source

* AIM-listed Highland shares slid almost 5 percent

MOSCOW, APRIL 26 Canada's Barrick Gold, the world's largest gold producer, sold its 20.37 percent stake in Russia's Highland Gold to institutional investors for 79.5 million pounds ($128 million), Highland said on Thursday.

Barrick sold 66,235,264 ordinary shares in Highland Gold at a price of 120 pence per share, pulling out of one of the world's most promising - but also toughest - gold frontiers.

Barrick bought the stake in Highland, a venture backed by tycoon Roman Abramovich, almost a decade ago, with the aim of using it as a toehold to grow in Russia, home to the world's second-largest gold reserves after South Africa.

Abramovich's investment vehicle Millhouse, which owns 40 percent of Highland, had not ruled out buying part of Barrick's stake earlier but the stake was sold instead to funds.

Millhouse spokesman John Mann declined comment. Highland's head of communications Dmitry Yakushkin was not immediately available for comment.

Highland failed to significantly ramp up its production and Barrick Gold decided to focus on its more lucrative U.S. and Latin American growth assets.

AIM-listed Highland's shares slid almost 5 percent to 124.8 pence per share in London by 1047 GMT.