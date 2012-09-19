MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian gold miner Highland Gold reported a decrease in first half net profit to $45 million from $70.3 million a year ago due to a higher cost of sales, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company, which produces gold at Mongovershinnoye, Novoshirokinskoye and Belaya Gora mines in Russia, decreased its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation by 25.4 percent to $65.7 million compared to $88.1 million a year ago.

Its EBITDA margin fell from 55.7 percent to 40.7 percent respectively.

The company's revenue has seen a 2.1 percent rise to $161.5 million compared to $158.1 million for the period.