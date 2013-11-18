* Putin seeks unified version of history for schools
MOSCOW, Nov 18 A call by President Vladimir
Putin for a new textbook that reconciles differences over
Russia's past has left him facing accusations of copying Soviet
leaders by rewriting history for political ends.
The former Soviet spy asked historians in February to come
up with guidelines for new school history books that would
provide a unified version of the many difficult events in
Russian and Soviet history.
It was always going to be a tough task in a country where
Communist leaders such as Josef Stalin airbrushed enemies out of
photographs and saw history as a political weapon. But it is not
the interpretation of events such as the mass repressions and
show trials of the Soviet era that is causing a stir.
The guidelines, drawn up by historians of Putin's choice,
contain no criticism of the president, no reference to protests
against him in 2011 and 2012 and no mention of the jailed former
tycoon and Kremlin foe Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
"It was a simple political order - to justify the ruling
authorities, to explain they are doing everything right," said
Vladimir Ryzhkov, a historian and former opposition lawmaker.
Critics portray the plans as a vanity project to boost
Putin's political standing after the protests, which damaged his
ratings as he prepared for a third term as president. Some see
uncomfortable similarities with the Soviet past.
"Putin's blessing of any national high school project will
mark a new version of old Soviet imperial practice," said
historian Mark Von Hagen, an expert on Russia at Arizona State
University in the United States.
"I fear any history approved by Putin and written by his
court historians would affirm the old ... wisdom that Russia
needs strong autocratic rulers and one faith, Orthodoxy, one
'multinational' culture that is spoken and written in Russian."
Such a move would be consistent with the conservative course
charted by Putin in his third term as president to rally support
among workers in the provinces, his traditional power base.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin was now
looking at the guidelines and denied accusations that they were
an attempt to spin the past to fit current political agenda.
"One cannot rewrite history. On the contrary, we (Russia)
consistently stand against attempts to falsify the history,"
Peskov said.
GUIDELINES
Putin rose to power in 2000 and has been president or prime
minister ever since. He began a six-year third term as president
in May last year after winning an election despite protests
against him.
Putin, now 61, called last February for school pupils to be
given a history textbook "written in proper Russian, free of
internal contradictions and double interpretation."
In response to his request, Russia's Historical Society -
led by a political ally - has presented him with an 80-page
document offering guidelines for the textbook and a list of 20
"difficult questions", including one about Putin's rule.
But that has not stopped the historians coming up with some
glowing references to Putin's rule, which began after years of
political and economic chaos under Boris Yeltsin following the
collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
"During his first and second presidential terms, Vladimir
Putin managed to stabilise the situation in the country and
strengthen the 'vertical of power'," say the guidelines,
suggesting he has imposed a firm, efficient chain of command.
"Favourable market conditions contributed to economic
growth, which continued in Russia until the start of the global
economic crisis of 2008," they add, without directly naming a
surge in global energy prices that filled the state's coffers.
They also reinforce the image that Putin likes to portray of
himself as the guarantor of stability after Yeltsin, restoring
the country of more than 140 million people to economic health
following the rouble's crash in 1998.
The guidelines refer positively to Putin's return to the
Kremlin in 2012 as providing "continuity of rule" after his four
years as prime minister.
They also underline the "restoration of Russia's position in
international affairs", reinforcing the view widely held in
Russia that Putin helped revive Moscow's global influence after
a decline under Yeltsin. Critics in the West say Putin has made
Russian foreign policy more aggressive.
OPPOSITION OMITTED
No mention is made in the guidelines of the big rallies in
Moscow and other cities in 2011 and 2012, at times drawing tens
of thousands of people to protest against Putin.
There is also no reference to Khodorkovsky, once Russia's
richest man, who was arrested in 2003 and convicted of
multi-million dollar tax evasion and fraud at trials he
denounced as a political vendetta for challenging Putin.
Andrei Petrov, the Historical Society's executive secretary,
said the guidelines were not biased and the authors had not
tried to skip difficult themes or subjects that could portray
Putin in a negative light.
"We have named difficult issues that should be explained
from various points of view. Otherwise we would just be lying to
our children," Petrov said.
The "difficult issues" also include the interpretation of
Stalin's rule, the high cost of victory in World War Two, the
dissident movement under Leonid Brezhnev and the collapse of the
Soviet empire.
But Petrov acknowledged they may not have managed to secure
Putin's declared goal of offering a unified version of history.
"We did not achieve national unity on some divisive matters.
It seems that is not possible anyway. Only time can heal some
wounds," he said. "But we in Russia need these uniting projects
like a unified view on history."
He hoped new history textbooks for secondary schools could
appear in 2014.
REWRITING HISTORY?
Arriving at a common understanding of Russian history has
never been easy, whether it concerns the autocratic rule of the
tsars, the conquests of the Russian empire, the 1917 Bolshevik
Revolution, seven decades of Communist rule or the turbulent two
decades since the Soviet Union's collapse.
The Historical Society Putin that turned to for help is
headed by Sergei Naryshkin, the speaker of the lower house of
parliament and a senior member of the ruling United Russia
party, which is loyal to the president.
Putin's critics see parallels with Stalin's view of history
as a means to manipulate the masses and accuse the Russian
president of glorifying the Soviet past.
Putin once referred to the demise of the Soviet Union as the
"greatest geopolitical disaster of the last century", though he
has also said Russia is not interested in reviving it.
But he is winning support by praising some Soviet
achievements, with many, mostly elderly, Russians looking back
with nostalgia.
He has revived the Soviet anthem, Soviet-style military
parades and a Soviet-era medal for labour, and critics say he
uses Soviet-style tactics against dissent - a charge he denies.
