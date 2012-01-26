MOSCOW, Jan 26 Completions of housing units in Russia totalled 244,900 in December, up from 82,400 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Thursday. Based on total square, housing completions rose by 12.8 percent year-on-year, and were up by 159 percent versus the previous month. In 2011 as a whole, completions of housing units rose by 9.9 percent to 788,200, and by 6.6 percent based on total square to 62.3 million square metres. The FSS provided the following data: HOUSING COMPLETIONS Dec 11 Nov 11 Dec 10 Total units 244,900 82,400 n/a Square metres (mln) 17.0 6.5 15.0 Y/Y pct change +12.8 +11.4 +3.3 M/M pct change +159.0 +31.8 +156.0 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Moscow Newsroom)