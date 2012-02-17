MOSCOW, Feb 17 Completions of housing units in Russia totalled 36,500 in January, down from 244,900 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Friday. Based on total square, housing completions rose by 21.5 percent year-on-year. The FSS provided the following data: HOUSING COMPLETIONS Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 Total units 36,500 244,900 n/a Square metres (mln) 3.1 17.0 2.6 Y/Y pct change +21.5 +12.8 -16.3 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)