MOSCOW, May 21 Completions of housing units in
Russia totalled 30,900 in April, down from 45,300 in the
previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday.
Based on total square, housing completions declined by 5.6
percent year-on-year, and fell 24.0 percent versus the previous
month.
The FSS provided the following data:
HOUSING COMPLETIONS April 12 March 12 April 11
Total units 30,900 45,300 n/a
Square metres (mln) 2.9 3.9 3.1
Y/Y pct change -5.6 -4.0 -17.9
M/M pct change -24.0 +37.0 -22.7
NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here.
(Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)