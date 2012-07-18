MOSCOW, July 18 Completions of housing units in Russia totalled 65,400 in June, up from 34,700 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Based on total area, housing completions fell by 3.2 percent year-on-year, but were up 68.8 percent versus the previous month. The FSS provided the following data: HOUSING COMPLETIONS June 12 May 12 June 11 Total units 65,400 34,700 n/a Square metres (mln) 5.2 3.1 5.4 Y/Y pct change -3.2 +7.0 +6.2 M/M pct change +68.8 +5.9 +86.7 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)