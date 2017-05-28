People take part in a rally to protest against the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition and urban re-settlement project, launched by the city authorities, in Moscow, Russia, May 28, 2017. The banner, which addresses Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, reads ''Dismiss... REUTERS/Nikolai Isayev

MOSCOW Thousands of Muscovites protested in the south-west of the Russian capital on Sunday against government plans to resettle millions of citizens from shoddy Soviet-era apartment blocks, but numbers had fallen compared to earlier rallies.

A Reuters witness said around 5,000 people attended the latest rally, compared to organisers' estimates of 60,000 at a protest on May 14. Police put the number at that rally at 8,000, though their estimate covered a smaller area. [nL8N1IG0ML]

The draft law on renovation envisages moving some Muscovites into modern flats but has fuelled concerns about property rights, a year after city authorities provoked an outcry among small businesses by bulldozing many street kiosks.

Moscow residents are also concerned about the location and quality of the planned new accommodation, a lack of services and infrastructure and about threats the redevelopment may pose to the historic face of the Russian capital.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by David Evans)