SOCHI, Russia Feb 6 Russia denied a Hungarian media report on Wednesday that said Moscow had agreed at recent talks between President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to buy Hungarian sovereign bonds.

"There were no agreements on (Hungarian sovereign) bonds," Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Reuters after the report was published.

Hungarian business weekly HVG reported earlier, citing unnamed sources, that Russia could buy $4.6 billion worth of Hungarian government debt at a preferential interest rate of 2.25 percent, under a deal reached between the two leaders at talks last week.