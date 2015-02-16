MOSCOW/BUDAPEST Feb 16 Vladimir Putin will
discuss Russian gas supplies to Hungary when he visits Budapest
on Tuesday, an adviser to the Russian president said on Monday.
The trip will be Putin's first bilateral visit to a European
Union country since June 2014, reflecting a warming in ties that
has irked some of Hungary's allies in the EU and NATO.
While these have distanced themselves from the Kremlin over
the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said Hungary
cannot turn its back on its main energy supplier.
In December, Russia scrapped the $40 billion South Stream
pipeline project, which was designed to supply gas to southern
Europe without crossing Ukraine, citing EU objections. Hungary
had firmly backed the project.
"An exchange of opinions will take place in this light.
Hungary still means a lot as a market for our hydrocarbons and
as a potential transit country," Yuri Ushakov, an adviser to
Putin, told reporters in Moscow.
Also on the agenda will be the deal under which Russia's
Gazprom supplies gas to Hungary, which expires this
year.
"It's not known yet whether it will be an extension of the
existing deal or an agreement on a new deal," Ushakov said.
Gazprom has supplied the lion's share of Hungary's gas for
the past 20 years. But when the arrangement was conceived, gas
consumption was far higher and Gazprom had far less competition.
Orban has said he wants a new, shorter-term contract with
more flexibility, allowing Hungary the option to take less
Russian gas or pay lower prices if the market price falls.
Russian negotiators have additional leverage, however,
because Hungary consumed less gas than it was contracted to pay
for under the current "take-or-pay" arrangement.
Orban told public radio on Friday: "There is always a
peculiar psychological tension in the relationship with Russia,
but we need to overcome that and I also strive for that.
"We need to serve our country's interests, and therefore
seek orderly ties with the Russians as well".
(Additional reporting by Gergely Szakacs)