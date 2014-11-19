* Budapest one of Moscow's most important partners - Putin
* Putin praises big projects with Hungary
* Hungary backs $40 billion Russian gas pipeline
* EU fears it will entrench Kremlin's hold on east Europe
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Nov 19 President Vladimir Putin hailed
Hungary as one of Russia's most important partners on Wednesday,
giving his seal of approval to a budding relationship with a
Soviet-era ally that is worrying some of its European Union
allies.
While the Ukraine crisis is straining ties between many EU
capitals and Moscow, Hungary - which relies heavily on Russia
for natural gas supplies - is enjoying a rapprochement with the
Kremlin.
"We share the attitude of the Hungarian leadership aimed at
growing constructive dialogue, jointly carrying out planned very
large investment projects," Putin told a Kremlin ceremony at
which Hungary's new ambassador presented his credentials.
He said Russia considered Budapest "one of the most
important political, trade and economic partners".
A senior Hungarian official told Reuters on Wednesday that
the country aimed to start building its stretch of the
Russian-backed South Stream gas pipeline next year.
By contrast Brussels and Washington, which have slapped
sanctions on Russian individuals and businesses over Ukraine,
say the pipeline will entrench the Kremlin's energy stranglehold
on eastern Europe. They worry Budapest's support for the project
is a sign Hungary is drifting into Russia's orbit.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also struck an
upbeat tone after talks on Wednesday in Moscow with his Russian
counterpart Sergei Lavrov, calling for a restoration of
"pragmatic, mutually beneficial cooperation between Europe and
Russia".
Szijjarto pointedly said the South Stream pipeline would
contribute to energy security in central and eastern Europe.
PRAISE FROM MOSCOW
The West imposed the sanctions after Russia annexed Crimea
in March and tightened them over its support for separatist
rebels in eastern Ukraine. Budapest has said it will stand by
the sanctions and stick up for Ukraine's sovereignty.
However, it has also stopped shipping gas to Ukraine that
was helping Kiev to evade a Russian blockade, and has signed a
10 billion euro ($12.5 billion) deal for a Russian-designed
nuclear power plant.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he is not returning Hungary
to the orbit of Moscow, which exerted considerable power when
the country was part of the Soviet bloc. Instead, Orban says he
is being pragmatic, as Russia is Hungary's main trade partner
outside the 28-nation EU. Polls show a majority of Hungarians
back his policies.
"Our common task is to prevent a split of Europe and prevent
a situation in which we have rivals, not allies, in Europe,"
Szijjarto said.
Lavrov said it was reasonable for any country to follow "its
national interests first and foremost", praising Hungary for not
promoting "Russophobe" policies in the EU and NATO.
(Editing by Timothy Heritage and David Stamp)