(Corrects spelling of Luxoft in third paragraph)
ST PETERSBURG, June 22 Russian IT firm IBS
Group's software development unit Luxoft Holding has
received good reaction from investors on the roadshow for its
upcoming New York Stock Exchange offering, the CEO of IBS said
on Saturday.
Switzerland-based Luxoft filed with U.S. regulators in May
to raise up to $80 million in an initial public offering of its
common stock.
"IBS is undervalued since it is split into two assets - IBS
and Luxoft," said IBS president and CEO Anatoly Karachinsky in
an interview. "The main reason (for the IPO) is to identify the
true value of the company."
Karachinsky said the spinoff was logical as the two
businesses operate in different markets.
"IBS operates in emerging markets, Luxoft in more mature
markets," he said. "They have different investor groups
interested in the companies."
Luxoft provides software development and support, product
engineering and testing, and technology consulting services. It
counts Deutsche Bank, UBS and Boeing
among its customers.
In June, it said 4.1 million shares would be priced at
$16-$18 a share. Proceeds of the offering will be used for
working capital and other general corporate purposes, the
prospectus said.
"The deal will happen very fast," Karachinsky said. "We are
now doing the roadshow. So far (investor reaction) is very
good."
The company, which plans to list its common stock under the
symbol "LXFT," listed UBS, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan among the
underwriters to its offering.
(Reporting By Megan Davies, editing by Jason Bush and Toby
Chopra)