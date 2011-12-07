* Putin files candidacy papers in presidential bid
* Opponents plan new protest despite warnings
* Russia lashes out at U.S. criticism
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, Dec 7 Vladimir Putin filed
candidacy papers for a March 4 presidential election on
Wednesday while his opponents prepared for more protests over a
parliamentary vote they say was rigged in favour of his ruling
party.
Some 5,000 people turned out on Monday night for the largest
opposition protest in Moscow in years, many chanting "Russia
without Putin!". More than 300 were detained on Tuesday after a
similar demonstration.
Putin submitted his registration documents in a brief and
nearly silent visit to the Central Election Commission
headquarters in a lane near the Kremlin.
Registration as a candidate is a formal step towards what
could be 12 more years in the top job for Putin. He was
president from 2000 to 2008 and is now prime minister, but the
59-year-old remains Russia's paramount leader.
But voters bruised Putin on Sunday by sharply reducing his
party's majority in the State Duma lower house, which he uses as
both an instrument of power and a source of support.
United Russia received 49.4 percent of the votes, according
to the election commission, down from 64.3 percent in 2007. It
will have 238 seats in the 450-member Duma, down from 315 now.
Protests over the election, fanned by fraud accusations that
have spread on the Internet, have underscored anger at United
Russia and unhappiness among some Russians at the prospect of
Putin's almost certain return to the presidency.
LOCKED UP
Police swamped the centre of the capital on Tuesday and said
they detained more than 300 people on and around Triumph Square,
where hundreds or even thousands more tried to protest. Another
250 were detained in St Petersburg.
Two protest leaders sentenced to 15 days in jail for their
roles in Monday's rally appealed those sentences on Tuesday.
Ilya Yashin's appeal was rejected and a decision was expected
later on the appeal of Alexei Navalny, also a prominent
anti-corruption blogger.
Opposition groups said they were planning another protest in
the same place on Wednesday evening despite earlier warnings
from police and Putin's spokesman that unsanctioned protests
would be stopped.
Reinforcements of 50,000 police and 2,000 troops were
stationed in the capital ahead of the election and there are no
plans for them to leave for the time being, a Moscow city police
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Buses of police were parked near the square on Wednesday.
Monday's rally drew many people who had never demonstrated
before, according to participants. Kremlin opponents hope
protests will gain momentum by bringing more Russians who are
unhappy with Putin and his party on to the streets.
Putin tacitly acknowledged many Russians' desire for change
on Tuesday by promising to reshuffle the government after the
presidential election. But the Kremlin had already signalled
that would occur and Putin promised no immediate action.
Putin and President Dmitry Medvedev, the protege he tapped
as successor when term limits barred him from seeking
re-election in 2008, revealed in September that they plan to
swap jobs next year, with Medvedev taking over as prime
minister.
Putin remains Russia's most popular politician and is likely
to win a six-year presidential term, after which he could run
again, potentially serving until 2024.
LASHING OUT
The White House has expressed serious concern about the
conduct of the election and Russia said on Tuesday that U.S.
criticism was "unacceptable".
European observers said the election was slanted in favour
of United Russia and marked by indications of ballot-box
stuffing.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in Lithuania for an
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)
meeting, suggested on Tuesday that it was neither free nor fair.
Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that
Clinton's actions showed "disrespect" to the 56-member OSCE.
"This (OSCE) is not Hyde Park, this is not Triumph Square in
Moscow, where speakers arrive to pour out their soul and then
turn around and leave, not listening to others," he said.
He was referring to London's Hyde Park and its famed
"Speakers' Corner" and to the square in Moscow that was the site
of Tuesday's protest.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Grove, writing by Steve
Gutterman, editing by Robert Woodward)