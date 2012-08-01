* Lawyers criticise treatment of Pussy Riot defendants
* Investigators turn attention to opposition lawmaker
* Opposition accuses Putin of crackdown to silence critics
By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya
MOSCOW, Aug 1 Defence lawyers accused Russian
authorities on Wednesday of depriving three members of a women's
punk band of sleep and food during a trial that critics say is
part of a campaign to discredit President Vladimir Putin's
opponents.
One of the women needed medical attention in court on the
third day of a trial over the "punk prayer" the Pussy Riot band
performed against Putin on the altar of Moscow's main cathedral
in February.
Opponents say the trial is politically motivated and part of
an attempt by Putin to silence the opposition, which has in the
past eight months organised the biggest protests since he first
rose to power in 2000.
A day after opposition leader Alexei Navalny was charged
with theft, federal investigators also suggested a fellow
protest organiser, Gennady Gudkov, who is a member of the State
Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, had been involved in
illegal business activity.
Defence lawyer Violetta Volkova stepped up criticism of the
Pussy Riot trial by saying Maria Alyokhina, 24, Nadezhda
Tolokonnikova, 22, and Yekaterina Samutsevich, 29, had been
woken up at 5 a.m. and kept in a tiny room for hours without
breakfast before being taken to court.
"The trial is being conducted in an outrageous way," she
said after a separate court rejected a plea for a month's recess
to give the defence more time to read the prosecution's
3,000-page case against the Pussy Riot members.
"The court sessions are lasting 11 hours a day, and our
clients are not being allowed to eat or sleep adequately."
Volkova said hearings lasted late into the evening and the
women got back to their cells long after midnight. Alyyokhina
felt ill in court on Wednesday and received treatment.
"It has been very difficult," said Stanislav Samutsevich,
the father of one of the defendants.
"She (Samutsevich) looks like she has just been on a long
hunger strike. I think it is because they have been bringing
them here several days in a row, and not feeding them from
morning to night ... They have driven them to exhaustion."
OPPOSITION DESCRIBES CRACKDOWN
The trio are charged with hooliganism motivated by religious
hatred and face up to seven years in prison.
On the opening day of the trial on Monday, the women said
they meant no offence and were motivated by anger over vocal
support for Putin from the leader of the Russian Orthodox
Church, Patriarch Kirill, during the presidential election
campaign.
"This is a political case ... and this is another sign that
they will be sentenced to prison," another defence lawyer, Mark
Feigin, said.
The defence lawyers say the authorities want to swiftly wrap
up the high-profile trial, which has touched off a debate over
the close ties between church and state, while public attention
is relatively low because of summer vacations.
But the trial is depicted by the opposition as one of a
series of signs that Putin, who won the election in March, is
determined to suppress dissent now that he has taken office.
The federal Investigative Committee said in a statement that
after looking into allegations raised against Gudkov, it had
found enough evidence to continue its investigation.
It will send the results to prosecutors and the Duma, which
has the power to revoke Gudkov's immunity from prosecution as a
member of parliament. Gudkov says he has done nothing illegal.
Navalny was charged on Tuesday over a sale of timber in 2009
in Russia's Kirov region, where he was advising the governor at
the time. He denies any wrongdoing and says the accusations are
absurd.
U.S. CONCERN
The United States said it was troubled by the charges
against Navalny and Pussy Riot, as well investigations that have
been launched into participants at a protest on May 6 at which
violence broke out.
"All of these developments raise serious concerns about the
politically motivated prosecutions of the Russian opposition and
pressure on those who express dissenting views," U.S. State
Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell said on Tuesday.
The May 6 protest was staged one day before Putin began his
new six-year term as president. Since then, parliament has
passed a law increasing fines for protesters and tightened
controls on foreign-funded campaign and lobby groups.
Putin, who has repeatedly warned against rocking the boat in
speeches since his election, signed a law on Monday toughening
punishment for defamation and another one on Tuesday that
opponents say could be used to censor the Internet.
He did not comment on the Pussy Riot trial or the U.S.
concerns during meetings with paratroopers on Wednesday.
The Pussy Riot trial is seen by the opposition as part of
the crackdown. Although many Russians did not approve of the
protest, most do not want harsh punishment for the three women.
In a nationwide survey conducted on July 20-23 and published
on Tuesday, Levada found that 26 percent of Russians believe the
defendants deserve prison sentences of more than six months.
A local leader of the ruling United Russia party in Putin's
hometown of St Petersburg has also taken the unusual step of
openly calling for their immediate release in an open letter
posted in his blog.