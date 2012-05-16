MOSCOW May 16 Russia's central bank intends firmly to keep its inflation target at between 5-6 percent this year, the bank's Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Wednesday.

Ignatyev also told the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, that the country saw $42 billion in net capital outflow between January and April. This is equivalent to half of the $84.2 billion recorded in the whole of 2011. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)