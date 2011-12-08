MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's economic growth can slow down to 3.5 percent in gross domestic product terms next year due to the euro zone debt crisis, the International Monetary Fund's mission chief for Russia Juha Kahkonen said on Thursday.

The fund's 2012 growth forecast for Russia was cut in September to 4.1 percent from 4.5 percent in June.

