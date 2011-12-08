BRIEF-Ares Management LP - transaction was valued at $30.75 million
* Ares Management LP - transaction was valued at $30.75 million
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's economic growth can slow down to 3.5 percent in gross domestic product terms next year due to the euro zone debt crisis, the International Monetary Fund's mission chief for Russia Juha Kahkonen said on Thursday.
The fund's 2012 growth forecast for Russia was cut in September to 4.1 percent from 4.5 percent in June.
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Ares Management LP - transaction was valued at $30.75 million
NEW YORK, June 13 The lengthy low-risk, low-volatility U.S. financial environment should not be viewed as a "new paradigm," influential bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach said on a webcast on Tuesday.