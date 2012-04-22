* Final figure to be decided with other BRICS
* Wants IMF quota reform to be based on GDP, forex reserves
By Lidia Kelly
WASHINGTON, April 21 Russia will consider
contributing more than the $10 billion it has already promised
to bolster the International Monetary Fund's crisis-fighting war
chest, with the final figure to be coordinated with other BRICS
countries, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.
"Ten billion dollars as (Russia's) minimum contribution has
already been declared, the issue now is of changing it,
increasing the sum, taking under consideration the IMF's need
for additional resources," Siluanov told journalists on the
sidelines of the International Monetary/World Bank spring
meeting in Washington.
"We will coordinate with our BRICS colleagues and will
jointly decide on our possibilities."
Leading world economies on Friday pledged $430 billion in
new funding for the IMF, more than doubling its lending power in
a bid to protect the global economy from the euro-zone debt
crisis.
Siluanov said that $362 billion of the sum had been already
committed.
"There's around $70 billion left," Siluanov said.
He said that the so-called BRICS countries, which consist of
Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, would have
figures ready by the June summit of the Group of 20 advanced and
emerging economies that will take place in Los Cabos, Mexico.
The IMF traditionally has provided aid to struggling
emerging market nations, but the euro-zone debt crisis has made
big industrial economies a new focus. Emerging economies, which
have been pressing for a greater say at the IMF, joined in
pledging additional funds.
A central issue for winning support from the emerging
markets has been the G20 assurance that their voting power in
the IMF, known as quotas, will be increased, giving the nations
a greater clout at the Fund.
The G20 communique issued on Friday reaffirmed that members
would redistribute IMF power by the October meeting.
Russia downplayed the issue of the quota reform as a
precondition for the country's contribution to the IMF, but said
the new quota distribution formula should be clear and
understandable.
"We proposed that the emphasis in the calculation of quotas
is based on two main indicators, the size of gross domestic
product of each country and the volume of their gold and foreign
exchange reserves," Siluanov said.
If those conditions were accepted, Russia's say at the IMF
would increase considerably, as the country holds the world's
third largest amount of forex reserves, standing at $516.7
billion.
Siluanov said that some BRICS countries spoke only of the
need to increase the share of GDP in the quota formula.
"Several countries spoke of the need to continue dialogue on
this issue," he said.
"Some countries that already have quotas are not interested
in refining them and, naturally, prefer to keep the existing
formulas, without making changes."