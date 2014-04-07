UPDATE 1-China March coal output up 1.9 pct, first year-on-year gain in two years
* 'Production will grow faster' in months ahead -analyst (Adds analyst comment, output details)
MOSCOW, April 7 Russia's consumer protection agency said on Monday it had suspended imports from six Ukrainian dairy producers, the latest sign of worsening trade relations between the two countries since Russia annexed Crimea.
Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement it had found that the products violated dairy regulations after conducting laboratory tests. "To ensure consumer rights Rospotrebnadzor has suspended imports into the Russian Federation of (six) Ukrainian dairy producers," the agency said. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* 'Production will grow faster' in months ahead -analyst (Adds analyst comment, output details)
BEIJING, April 17 China's natural gas output rose 10.5 percent in March compared with the same month a year earlier to 13.6 billion cubic metres (bcm), its highest monthly total in years, according to national statistics bureau data showed on Monday.