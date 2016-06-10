Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
MOSCOW Russian and Indian officials will hold talks on the direct supply of natural gas from Russia to India in New Delhi on 27-28 June, RIA News agency quoted Deputy Russian Energy Minister Yury Sentyurin as saying on Friday.
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Jack Stubbs)
NEW DELHI India's consumer inflation eased in April to its lowest in at least five years, reviving a debate on whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should revisit policy easing even as most analysts expect it to hold rates for the time being.