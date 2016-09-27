MOSCOW Russia is preparing to sign a joint venture agreement to build multi-task Kamov-226 helicopters in India soon, the state-owned manufacturer Russian Helicopter told Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India in October for a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russian Helicopters and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport have been working with Indian state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for months to establish a joint venture to build the helicopters in India, the company said in emailed comments to Reuters.

"From our side, we are ready to sign the agreement in the near future," Russian Helicopters said. The company, which is a part of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, would not comment on the details or timings of the deal.

"It is a very important project for us, as we offer to our partners not only licensed assembly, but also unique technology transfer in the helicopter-building industry."

The Kamov-226 helicopters can be put to military and civilian use. The agreement will also allow Russia and India to create new aviation equipment for export to other countries, Russian Helicopters said.

HAL did not respond to a request for comment. Rostec and Rosoboronexport declined to comment in response to Reuters questions about which deals would be signed during Putin's trip to India.

A source close to the negotiations said there were currently no concrete plans to sign any weapon agreements in India in October.

Delhi and Moscow announced plans to build Kamov helicopters in India a year ago. India would produce 140 of the helicopters and Russia the remaining 60, sources said. [nL8N14D1Q2].

(Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine in Delhi; Editing by Christian Lowe and Susan Thomas)