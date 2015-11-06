Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks - Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
MOSCOW Russia and India discussed the possibility of building a pipeline system for hydrocarbons between the two countries, the Russian energy ministry said on Friday.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
BEIJING China's factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and export demand faltered and commodity prices fell, a private survey showed on Tuesday.