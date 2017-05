A shopkeeper speaks on his mobile phone next to a sack filled with potash for sale in Kolkata, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MINSK Belarus Potash Company is finishing work on a supply contract with India and hopes to sign it by the end of June, the company said on Thursday.

"Significant progress has been reached in talks with India," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)