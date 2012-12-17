Odisha approves JSW Steel's $7.8 billion steel plant
BHUBANESHWAR, India Odisha said on Friday it had approved a plan by JSW Steel to set up a 10 million tonnes a year steel plant costing about 500 billion rupees ($7.8 billion).
MOSCOW Russia's animal and plant health watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor decided to suspend rice imports from India starting from December 17, the regulator said in a statement on Monday.
The restriction was imposed due to the possible presence of a bug named "trogoderma granarium" in shipments from India, Rosselkhoznadzor added.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)
BHUBANESHWAR, India Odisha said on Friday it had approved a plan by JSW Steel to set up a 10 million tonnes a year steel plant costing about 500 billion rupees ($7.8 billion).
MUMBAI Anil Ambani, chairman of India's Reliance Communications, said on Friday its lenders had agreed to a plan which gives the company a reprieve on its loans until the end of the year, providing a much-needed breathing space.