MOSCOW, April 20 Russian Central Bank Governor
Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that there are risks annual
inflation may settle for a long time between 6 and 7 percent,
which is not acceptable.
"For some this level of inflation may seem acceptable,"
Nabiullina said at the finance ministry's board meeting. "But in
my opinion this is very unacceptable, because that is not the
level of inflation needed for investment growth. Six-seven
percent - this is not investment-level inflation."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by
Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)