MOSCOW Dec 7 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Dec. 5, at the same pace as in the three preceding weeks, bringing inflation since the start of the year to 5.7 percent, the Federal Statistics Service data showed on Wednesday.

The central bank aims to keep full-year inflation at a new post-Soviet low of below 7.0.

In November, Russia's headline annual inflation rate slipped to 6.8 percent, and the month-on-month price growth, watched closely by policy makers, slowed to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent in October, the Federal Statistics Service said earlier this week. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)