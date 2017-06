TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens as Fed stays hawkish amid low inflation

* Fed's Rosengren: Low rates are risk to financial stability * US five-, 30-year yield curve flattest since 2007 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 20 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to its lowest levels since December 2007 as more hawkish Federal Reserve officials led intermediate-dated notes to underperform long-term bonds, which are being supported by falling inflation. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Tuesday that the era of low interest rate