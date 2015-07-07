MOSCOW, July 7 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday he expected inflation to rise to around 15.5 percent in July due to tariff increases.

Russia's consumer price index rose 15.3 percent year-on-year in June after rising 15.8 percent in the previous month.

