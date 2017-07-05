FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 13 hours
Russia weekly inflation speeds up to 0.4 pct in week to July 3
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 5, 2017 / 1:01 PM / in 13 hours

Russia weekly inflation speeds up to 0.4 pct in week to July 3

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Russia rose 0.4 percent in the week to July 3, after staying unchanged or posting incremental gains of 0.1 percent for several weeks in a row, data from the Federal Statistics Service showed on Wednesday.

The spike in weekly inflation was driven by an increase in utility tariffs that rose on average by 2.3-4.1 percent, depending on the region, the data showed.

Though quicker price growth in weekly terms is likely to lift Russia's annual inflation reading, it poses little threat to the central bank's target of bringing annual inflation to 4 percent by the end of the year, analysts say. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.