MOSCOW, March 27 Russian oil services group Integra said on Thursday it has received a proposal from some members of its management to acquire the company.

The company also said that the management would pay $10 per common share or $20 per Global Depositary Receipt (GDR), valuing the company at approximately $89.7 million on a fully diluted basis.

Integra's GDRs jumped more than 13 percent to $17 in early trade. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)