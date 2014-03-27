BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
MOSCOW, March 27 Russian oil services group Integra said on Thursday it has received a proposal from some members of its management to acquire the company.
The company also said that the management would pay $10 per common share or $20 per Global Depositary Receipt (GDR), valuing the company at approximately $89.7 million on a fully diluted basis.
Integra's GDRs jumped more than 13 percent to $17 in early trade. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment