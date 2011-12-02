MOSCOW Dec 2 Russian state power holding company Inter RAO said on Friday it had taken a 5.7 percent stake in Gazprom controlled generator OGK-2 .

OGK-2 was merged with OGK-6 earlier this year. Inter RAO has been mopping up various government power assets since being transformed from a power trading firm late last year. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)