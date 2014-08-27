MOSCOW Aug 27 State-controlled Russian energy group InterRao said on Wednesday it generated net profit of 6.9 billion roubles ($191 million) in the first half of 2014, compared to a net loss of 13.8 billion roubles a year earlier.

Revenues rose 11 percent to 352.9 billion roubles, the company said in a financial report.

(1 US dollar = 36.1548 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)